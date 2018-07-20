Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abukakar, has said he is delighted at the news of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment to the board of Twitter.

Abubakar said on Friday in a statement that Okonjo-Iweala is a national treasure and her exploits on the world finance and business stage is further proof that when you empower a woman, you empower a community, a nation and a continent.

“This is one of the reasons I have pushed for women’s empowerment in my personal ventures and in politics,” he said.

Abubakar noted that Okonjo-Iweala was an integral part of the administration he served in and knows from first-hand experience that she will bring her Midas touch to the board of Twitter and any other corporation that is blessed to have her.

Okonjo-Iweala was Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Administration in which Abubakar served as Vice President and went on to hold the same position in the Administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Abubakar said: “I congratulate her on this elevation and urge women all over the world, and Nigeria in particular, to be inspired by Ngozi’s latest achievements and know that they can achieve greatness in Nigeria and beyond.”

He then urged all levels of governments in Nigeria to be spurred by this appointment and open up the governmental space to more women for a more inclusive government that will give rise to many more Okonjo-Iwealas.