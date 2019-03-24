<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on his re-election.

Tambuwal, who defeated his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate with a little over 300, may have the slimmest margin in this year’s election victories.

Speaking on Sunday, the former vice president said the people of Sokoto had made a good choice.

He wrote: “I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Aminu Tambuwal on his re-election and I assure the good people of Sokoto state that they have made the right decision that will see them continue on the path to peace, progress and prosperity.”