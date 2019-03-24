Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on his re-election.

Tambuwal, who defeated his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate with a little over 300, may have the slimmest margin in this year’s election victories.

Speaking on Sunday, the former vice president said the people of Sokoto had made a good choice.

He wrote: “I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Aminu Tambuwal on his re-election and I assure the good people of Sokoto state that they have made the right decision that will see them continue on the path to peace, progress and prosperity.”

