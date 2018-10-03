



Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday condemned the renewed violence that led to lost of lives and property in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Abubakar, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed deep concern over what he described as “senseless outbreak of violence”.

According to him, this had claimed lives of students of the University of Jos and other innocent citizens.

He said in a statement in Abuja: “Those behind the act are enemies of Nigeria.

“Their act is capable of plunging the country into a serious economic stagnation, thereby compounding the problems of poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment.”

Abubakar called for urgent action by the government in addressing the situation to enable residents of the state to go back to their normallives.

The former vice-president also called for improved security and intelligence gathering in nipping the evil act in the bud.