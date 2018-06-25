Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the spate of killings in some parts of the country in the last few days in which scores of Nigerian citizens have been murdered by suspected herdsmen.

Several Nigerians were reportedly murdered by armed men believed to be herdsmen in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.

Many more lives were lost to Boko Haram attack in Borno and Kaduna States.

Abubakar also cautioned rioters who attacked other innocent Nigerians in apparent reprisal during the weekend to desist and instead put pressure on appropriate authorities to bring the criminal elements to justice.

He said: “What is obvious from these attacks and the reprisals is that Nigeria is experiencing a historically abysmal failure of leadership. When people don’t feel they are protected or given justice, they resort of self help, and innocent people lose their lives as a result.

“It is obvious that the approach of the Federal Government to solving this security problem is not working. A comprehensive review has become necessary.

“The basic minimum that Nigerians expect from the government is the protection of lives and property, whether they are in Borno, Zamfara, Benue, Adamawa, Plateau, Ebonyi, Cross River or any other state.”