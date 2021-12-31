Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Zamfara PDP congress, demands probe

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned what he called the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Zamfara State PDP Congress by thugs, saying it is a bad omen for democracy and free and fair elections in the country.

Reacting to the incident through his media office in Abuja, Atiku said that there was no justification for the violent attack on members of the opposition by thugs, adding that these kinds of criminal activities should not be tolerated by either the leaders of the ruling party or the opposition.

According to Atiku, such open lawlessness by suspected supporters of the ruling party is an invitation to the anarchy that could create conditions that make free and fair elections difficult.

The former Vice President called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to take immediate action to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the attack on the Zamfara State PDP members and supporters.

Atiku said, “The police should be politically neutral in law enforcement in the country so that members of the ruling party might not be given the impression that they are above the law.”