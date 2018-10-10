



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tell Nigerians what he used the N13 trillion his government borrowed within three years of his administration for.

Atiku, in a statement Tuesday by his Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, said that the Buhari government and the APC have been very idle of late, which explains their abandonment of the vital duties in order to focus on hurling insults and false accusations on the presidential candidate of the PDP.

It said: “The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation runs an issue-based campaign where refined language and cerebral arguments founded on facts are used to disseminate the vision of our candidate which is why we call on the Buhari Campaign Organisation to waste no time in taking the #BuhariChallenge in clearing the air on these knotty issues bothering the minds of Nigerians.”

While challenging the Buhari Campaign Organisation to take the #BuhariChallenge and answer the following questions among others, it said: “Name one year that Nigeria’s GDP grew faster than her population under Buhari (for 16 years of PDP administrations, Nigeria’s GDP always grew faster than population growth).

“Name the initiatives the Buhari government has put in place to address Nigeria being named the world headquarters for extreme poverty under Buhari.

“Name one initiative the Buhari government has put in place to address Nigeria having the world’s highest number of out of school children; 13.2 million according to the United Nations Children Fund. Name the date the Ogoni cleanup will begin.

“Name what President Buhari has done with the N13 trillion loans he has taken in 3 years, compared to the N6 trillion borrowed by the PDP in 16 years.

“Name one youth in President Buhari’s cabinet. Name one campaign promise President Buhari has kept. Name the real owners of the Ikoyi apartment billions.”

It stressed that these are the issues the Nigerian people want to hear about, not insults from a Presidency and a party that have spent three years in office only to preside over Nigeria’s first ever recession in 25 years.

“We urge the Buhari administration to remember that it is this disinterest in real governance and focus on trivia that caused Bill Gates to look President Buhari in the eye and tell him that ‘your economic blueprint does not address Nigerians’ needs’.