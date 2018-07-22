Former Vice President and frontline Presidential aspirant on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said his interest in the 2019 presidential contest is not to achieve personal political ambition, but informed by need to help address the suffering and killings across the country.

The former Vice President spoke, yesterday, in Yola during the PDP northeast mega rally, which had in attendance many top-notch politicians in the country.

He said the current government, which took over the mantle of leadership based on the support of the masses, had failed woefully to honour the provisions of the Nigeria constitution and its oath of office.

Close to tears, Atiku said: “Under APC government Afghanistan is better off in terms of protecting human lives, we are now the Afghanistan of Africa, it is disheartening that after three years of mindless killings and disappearances of our school children the massacre increased daily.

“Yet, the President will say his security chiefs are cracking their brains, before they come out with a solution there will be nobody alive, so who will they protect after discovering a solution to the killings.”

While urging Nigerians to evaluate the performance of PDP government and the current administration, Atiku added: “Nigeria has never been divided like today under the leadership of APC. We are more divided along north and south, Christians and Muslims, along farmers and grazers. The selective justice and abuse of office take front seat under Buhari’s administration.

“Human lives have no value in our country today, if you sleep and woke up or you are traveling and you get to your destination thank your God, because He protects you against the mindless killings, which have become the norm under this administration.”

“My government will give equal opportunities to north and south in terms of appointments, allocation of people oriented projects, there will be no division among Christians and Muslims in terms of appointments, because Nigeria belongs to Nigerians and not religion. Religion is by choice, but being a Nigerian is God’s choice, so it is unfair to allocate all sensitive positions like security offices to only one religion. My government will be for all Nigerians and not for a section of the country,” he stated.

Most speakers at the occasion, including Mallam Idris Wada, Senator Ben Bruce, extolled Atiku Abubakar’s virtues as a detribalized Nigerian and creator of job, saying he is a great leader to take Nigeria to greater heights.

In his message at the occasion the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, assured Nigerians that the return of PDP in government will mark the exit of Nigerians from Egypt to the Promise Land. But has also taken the rights of the people and government constitutional responsibility of protecting the people for granted due to its lack of focus and witching hunting agenda.