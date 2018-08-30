Former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, on Thursday said that the nation has experienced the lowest economic growth in the administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said that the recent indices in the nation has revealed that the nation has not fully recovered from recession as claimed by the APC administration.

“The nation have recorded the lowest economic growth since the return of democracy. It is clear that the APC government have failed so far as far as economic growth is concerned, that is why we have the highest level of joblessness and poverty rate. ”

Speaking to newsmen in Minna during his visit to PDP delegates in the state, Atiku lamented on the highest number of joblessness and poverty rate.

He added that his interest in the presidency is not out of selfishness but a desire to offer his service to the nation saying that he is not ready to retire from politics.

“I have always been motivated by service to the nation and not for selfish reason. There is no question of me pushing so hard. If I am strong enough and health enough, why not continue to offer my services to the country.

“I do not think I will like to be anybody else other than a Nigerian. The country have been good to me and I will continue to offer my service to the country. That is my main motivation and it is not motivated by selfishness.“