Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said there was no alternative to restructuring if Nigeria must make progress.

Abubakar said this in Asaba, the Delta State capital, during his consultative visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state on his 2019 presidential ambition.

He said he remained resolute in his support for the restructuring of the country, positing that there was “too much power” in the hands of the Federal Government.

He said this has made governance in the country less competitive, particularly among the states.

He said he had been in the forefront of the calls for the restructuring of the country since 2004 while still serving as Vice President because it would bring out the best among the federating units and lead to economic development across board.

The PDP presidential aspirant also called on the Federal Government to review the current security architecture to meet the emerging security threats in the country, adding that he would always support any cause that would move the country forward.

Abubakar, who also vowed to tackle unemployment in the country when he becomes president, noted that he was in the presidential race because of his burning desire to ensure that Nigeria made progress and was united irrespective of its religious and ethnic diversity.

He decried the situation where security agencies don’t take orders from state governors, adding: “As an individual, I don’t think this is true federalism, we must restructure the security architecture.

“I will have a very small Federal Government with powers and resources devolved to the states to manage the affairs while they pay taxes to the Federal Government.

“With this, each zone can survive on its own without leaning on oil money.

“I’ll create jobs.

“You must liberalise the economy, support the private sector, create incentives to make the private sector boom and open up the economy to foreign direct investments.

“The security architecture of the country must be reviewed and decentralised to meet modern-day security challenges.”

Okowa stressed that restructuring would help to resolve the myriad of challenges currently confronting the country.

He said: “I strongly believe that the way out of the challenges of the country is to have stronger states, stronger federating units.”