<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said the election of Ahmadu Fintiri as governor of Adamawa State was a dawn of a glorious new era for the state.

The former Vice President, in a statement today by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Paul Ibe, said he was particularly delighted that the PDP won in his home state.

He said the decision of the majority of citizens to vote for the PDP in the state showed that the party was truly a party of the people.

“My home state of Adamawa has chosen the PDP to lead them. I am truly proud of this and let me assure you that you have chosen a leader with the zeal and determination to put Adamawa on the best path.

“You have chosen a leader who appreciates Adamawa’s diversity and who will run an inclusive government for the betterment of all.

“Our people have stood with Governor-Elect, Fintiri in the course of this election with an abiding commitment never to allow the power that be to rob them of their votes.

“I congratulate you on your election, while I also hail our people for making the right decision to choose you as leader at this point in time. I am confident that the hope reposed in you is well placed and that your tenure will launch our state to greater heights,” Atiku said.