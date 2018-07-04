Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the National Assembly for its decision to amend the constitution to formally provide for state police and community policing in the country.

This, he said, would deal with the current deteriorating state of insecurity characterised by persistent loses of lives of innocent Nigerians at the hands of armed groups.

Atiku Abubakar said that the lawmakers have by their action, demonstrated courage in seizing the initiative to intervene in the country’s security crisis.

Recalling the massacres in Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna States and the murder of seven policemen in Abuja while on active duty, the former Vice President noted that decisive action is needed to address the current security challenges.

According to him, given the seeming despair and helplessness of the citizens in the face of frequent deadly attacks, the National Assembly has a responsibility to give legal teeth to the creation of state police and community policing in the country.

“A peculiar crisis demands a decisive action, and I am one hundred percent behind the National Assembly in their efforts to strengthen the hands of state governments in providing security to their citizens,” Atiku said.

The Waziri Adamawa noted that leaving the citizens to their fate is not an option, adding that once a democratic government seems overwhelmed or paralyzed by security challenges, the initiative by the National Assembly should be welcomed by all Nigerians.

The former Vice explained that security strategies should be periodically reviewed because the criminals involved are also studying the weaknesses and strengths of our security system.

According to him, the state should always be ahead of the criminals or should be able to develop strategies that can neutralise them before they even strike.

Atiku called on Nigerians to support the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly in this bold decision to amend the constitution to create state police and community policing.

He extended his condolences to the families of the policemen and others killed by the bandits.