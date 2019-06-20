<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Associates of former Akwa Ibom State governor and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, have warned his opponents against making unfounded and unguided statements against the former Senate Minority Leader.

Akpobio’s associates, who fingered members of the Ibom Integrity and Servant Leadership Culture Group Initiative for alleged plots to stop the former governor’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, warned that all evil plots against him would fail.

They urged the National Working Committee of the APC to deal decisively with those engaging in activities inimical to the growth of the party in Akwa-Ibom, as was recently done in Zamfara state.

A statement by Cyril Gabriel Essien and Comrade Emmanuel Amama, a former Transition Chairman of Obot AKARA LGA, accused the group of “hatred for the APC and acting a script to see it fail.”

“One can only see that the members of this self-acclaimed integrity group hate the party to its marrow. To a discerning mind, they and their cohorts have grumbled for a long time, and have now exposed themselves as those who worked against the interest of the APC in Akwa Ibom State.”

“We pray they come out in the open wherever they are hiding in this country, let them expose themselves as the Akwa Ibom chapter of the group has done.”

“They are PDP members in APC garments. If the PDP had won the presidential election, one would not be surprised to see them being offered a ministerial slot without the knowledge of members and Executive President of the faceless group.

They expressed joy that the party led by Mr. Ini Okopido has distanced the party from the Ibom Integrity group, stressing, “We know that the party both at the state and national will follow the recent Zamfara example for those discovered to be agents of antiparty activities.”

“The group and its disgruntled members have shown that they worked against the interest of the APC in Akwa Ibom State. They should be brought to book as their Zamfara counterparts.”