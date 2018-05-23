The Minority Leader of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has claimed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost majority of its stars due to alleged unfriendly attitude of governor Ayo Fayose.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting with the leadership of the APC in Ijesa Isu Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti state on Tuesday, Aribisogan said that the PDP is like a bedridden patient without hope of survival that will soon die as a result of self-inflicted injuries.

According to him, “the PDP is like a walking patient that is roaming the streets with severe injury and diseases, no amount of analgesics or miracle can save it from passing out on July 14. Ekiti people have resolved to stop the hyena and its unborn jackal from roaming the streets as from July.

“They have resolved to bring back honour, integrity and selfless service to the state. They have decided to stop the hunger, deprivations and pestilence the PDP has brought to Ekiti in the last four years.

“No amount of propaganda or gerrymandering can change the wind of change that is currently blowing. The APC is the alternative government now in Ekiti and it will become a full fledged government in October this year,” he said.

Aribisogan described Professor Kolapo Olusola, the PDP candidate, as a subservient bootlicker, who cannot operate without his master.

“Fortunately, Ekiti people have said that they cannot accept Professor Olusola Eleka, the PDP candidate, because he is a well known bootlicker, a subservient cringer who will perpetually dance to whims and caprices of Ayo Fayose, a depraved and deranged dictator whose four years of misrule has brought poverty and penury upon our people.”

He accused the PDP of running a government of deceit and brigandage that had not only reduced the people to beggars but had devalued their humanness, adding that a sane society like Ekiti will never want a continuation of such a government.

“No sane society will continue with the current perfidy and brigandage of Ayo Fayose and his gang. The PDP chose a wrong campaign message of Continuity.

“Ekiti people cannot continue with non-payment of salaries, malicious demolition of people’s property, dehumanisation of workers and pensioners, lack of promotion for teachers, neglect of the elderly people, desecration of traditional institutions, lack of employment for our youth and empowerment of our women.

“We cannot continue with periodic distribution of two cups of rice, cheese balls and four yards of Ankara clothes.

“We need a new lease of life, economic growth and industrialization. We need a new template for our future development but not with questionable characters like Fayose and his Ajantala son, a professor of building who has refused to build confidence in us.”

He called on Ekiti people to tell Fayose and his music orchestral that the jamboree is over and that the funeral service for the PDP will be held on July 14.

“Ekiti have rejected the PDP. The party is now empty. The celebrants have left the party. Somebody should tell Ayo Fayose and his Music Orchestral that the party is over.

“They should tell him that the PDP’s funeral service will be held on July 14, 2018 and that the APC will show up on that day to bury the PDP’s lifeless body.

He said the PDP’s choice of Ikole as the kick off of his stooge’s campaign was a fatal error and brazen insult on his people who he said have suffered neglect and deprivations in the hand of the party and Governor Ayo Fayose.

“The PDP’s choice of Ikole as a place to start its campaign was an error. It is like adding insult to injury. The party is shameless. Do they expect us to vote for a party that deprived us representation in the State House of Assembly for two years?

“A party that drove away all our sons and daughters that helped the party to power in 2014. Ayo Fayose and his goons will been deluding themselves if they think they will get our votes in Ikole local government. We will tell them we are no fools in Ikole on July 14.”

He said the campaign has started and that the coming days shall be interesting.