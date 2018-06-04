Victor Akande, representing Ojo Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, says Nigeria has not been able to get it right after 19 years of uninterrupted democratic rule because military incursion, to a large extent, impaired its development.

Assessing the country’s democracy in 19 years, the legislator said that 19 years might not be enough to standardise the country’s democracy because of where it was coming from.

“We have used 19 years to practise the rudiments of democracy. The military incursion has done a lot of harm to our democratic process and it would take a longer time to clean up the mess before the gains of democratic practice will become visible.

“We have just had 19 years of uninterrupted democratic practice and I must say that we are not doing so badly, though we should have done better. We are learning to water the seed sown in 1960 by our fathers. What has been battered for over 50 years will take a long time to fix. It took America 150 years to be where they are today. Nigeria is just 58 years old. If it took America 150 years to standardise democracy, we will get there. All we need do is to learn from our past mistakes. We just need to put the right peg in the right hole and things will fix. Nigeria is a great country, blessed with enough human and natural resources,” he said.