A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Barrister Anthony George-Ikoli, has vowed to strengthen the revenue base of the state if he becomes the next governor.

George-Ikoli also assured that he would empower the people, create job opportunities for the youths and encourage business investments alongside economic growth.

In an interview, the former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, pledged that his administration will religiously set aside funds into a Bayelsa Sovereign Fund with which “we will undertake a future savings fund and project guarantee from, from where we will issue matching guarantee for the many large scale infrastructure projects we will undertake under a strategic PPP programme,” he said.

While noting that his roadmap is aimed at changing the erstwhile narratives and bringing about a rejuvenation of the fortunes of the people, he stated that if elected, he would build on the strengths of the state.

According to him, “Bayelsa State is bound all sides by the Atlantic ocean and such the easiest way to build prosperity among its many poor inhabitants is by using this most abundant resource and opportunity provided by nature.

“It is incumbent upon us to build a new economy that delivers the most people out of poverty using the resource closest to them but improving the means by which they engage it.”

The legal luminary who noted that there are some challenges in the state health sector, promised that his government will ensure that every individual in Bayelsa is registered to a Health Maintenance Organisation tied to a state issued identity card that doubles as HMO card.

“This card will amongst other things guarantee subsidised health services for all and free healthcare for pregnant women, the elderly and young children,” he added.

In a related development, another PDP aspirant, Nimibofa Ayawei, has said the state governor, Seriake Dickson, will not be neutral on the issue of his successor.

Ayawei, who stated this in Yenagoa on Saturday while speaking with reporters on his vision for the state, insisted that Dickson has the right to support any governorship aspirant of his choice in the November 16 polls.