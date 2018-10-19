



An aspirants for Ado Irepedun federal constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Olayinka Olayemi Daniel, has challenged the result of the just concluded APC primaries in the state saying there was no primaries.

He said candidates were handpicked without recourse to the tenets of democracy.

Olayinka who stated this yesterday in Abuja said what transpired in the state was a total rape of democracy without recourse to normal democratic settings.

In a petition to the National chairman of the APC on 10 October, 2019 signed by Olufunsho Isaac (Esq) for Kurina Tunyan (SAN) & Co, he demanded cancellation of the published results.

The petition reads in part ”APC national working committee must as a matter of urgency disregard and declare the published results as fake, untrue and not representing the party’s choice in Ekiti central federal constituency 1, Ekiti state.

“Our client is the most popular, the most acceptable and one who can win election without much ado. He is therefore, the best candidate for this position and should be adopted as the party’s flag bearer for the House of Representative seat in Ekiti central federal constituency 1, in the forth coming general election scheduled to hold in 2019.”