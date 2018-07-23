Following the statement made by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State Electoral Committee in the just concluded governorship primary, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, that complaints could be made to an appeal panel after the party’s primary, an aspirant in the primary, Mr. Rasheed Adegoke, has said that efforts to submit his petition has been thwarted as the panel in non-existent.

Adegoke said that he tried to submit his petition between Friday and Saturday at the APC state secretariat at Ogo Oluwa area in Osogbo via the Administrative Officer of ‘Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-RAD) Campaign Organisation, Mr Adegoke Adelere, but was not collected by the party’s officials.

A mini crisis ensued at the APC secretariat as some members of staff of the party seized the working tools of journalists when Adelere was speaking with newsmen on Sunday.

In a statement signed in Osogbo on Sunday, Adegoke narrated his ordeals in trying to summit the petition.

According to him, “In line with the statement made by the chairman of the electoral committee of APC that organised the primary election on Friday 20th July, 2018, that complaints could be made to an appeal panel after the primaries, I made efforts to submit an appeal letter to the Secretary of the Panel at about 2 pm on Saturday, 21 July, 2018. Unfortunately, no member of the appeal panel was present to receive the letter.

“All efforts to persuade the officials of the state chapter of the party to receive the letter proved abortive. All efforts to reach Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who presided over the election proved abortive as he did not pick my calls and neither has he responded to the text message I sent to him to complain about the failure to have the appeal committee in place.

“Furthermore, it seems no appeal panel has been set up and it doesn’t seem the party intends to set up one in accordance with the dictates of the party’s constitution.”

Also in the appeal petition, Adegoke expressed his grievances against the conduct of the primaries and its outcome.

A part of his petition read: “This is to lodge an appeal against the conduct and result of the governorship primary election held in Osun State on Friday the 20th day of July, 2018.”

In his five-page petition, Adegoke noted his concerns and grouse against the Osun APC primary election.

“It is on record that I raised certain concerns against the procedure being adopted for the conduct of the primary election in which direct method was being canvassed without compliance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), 2014 (as amended),” he stated.

Adegoke also said: “I might have no choice than to seek legal redress at the appropriate quarters having been frustrated by the leadership of my party.”