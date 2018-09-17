A presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has berated the All Progressives Congress for charging N45m for his expression of interest and nomination forms in a country where an average citizen lives on less than a dollar a day.

He described as bogus the claim that a group contributed N45m to purchase the forms for President Muhammadu Buhari, contending that the money was most likely pulled out from the government coffers.

Olawepo-Hashim, who is aspiring to be President on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria, urged Nigerians to reject both President Buhari and all the people “regrouping to present themselves as credible alternatives to the failing APC.”

“And for those hapless members without access to government coffers, it is regrettable that they are selling their assets to raise the funds, with the mindset that such will give them licence to the public till when the time comes,” the presidential hopeful said in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the world over, the only legitimate way through which political parties raise money was a collection of dues from members.

“And it is the reason why the ANN is following this path, as a party of new ideas, and as a party that is ready to bring in a new beginning.

“In ANN, our nomination fees are modest, and the average aspirant is not likely to imagine that he has paid for a licence to dip his or her hands in the public till at the end of the day.

“The earlier we got things right as we are doing in the ANN, the better for us, our nation, and the future generation,” he said.