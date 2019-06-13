<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and their deputies to see the offices entrusted in them as sacred.

He urged the new National Assembly leaders to do all within their powers to not only nurture and deepen the institutions of the Legislature but the country’s promising democracy.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, said

In the statement titled: Nurturing & Deepening National Assembly Institution, Democracy,” the APC leader said: “I congratulate Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and their deputies, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Mr. Ahmed Idris Wase, on their election as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.”

“To have been selected by such overwhelming majorities by their peers is a wonderful honour and a clear demonstration of the implicit confidence reposed in them as leaders and legislators. The offices these leaders have been entrusted with are sacred and must not be toyed with.

“Their emergence as leaders of the 9th National Assembly comes at a crucial time in our nation’s history.

“Their election in a free, fair and transparent manner is therefore a further demonstration of the fact that our democracy is functioning well. It also reaffirms party supremacy because these officers are also the choice of our governing All Progressives Congress and the party’s caucus in the National Assembly.

“As our National Assembly leaders, I urge them to do all within their powers to not only nurture and deepen the institutions of the parliament but also our promising democracy. Their task now is to compliment and support President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda and truly take the country to the Next Level. This they must do with detailed, timely and progressive legislative initiatives and restore a sense of patriotism to the exalted offices they now occupy.

“It is imperative that the new leadership quickly departs from the adversarial posture of those that came before and extends hands of fellowship and friendship to the executive”, he said.