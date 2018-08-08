National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has alleged that some members of the National Assembly are planning to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

But he warned the plotters to drop their sinister move, saying it is not “possible for a lizard to wrestle an antelope.’’

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday at the formal defection of ex-Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at a packed Ikot Ekpene township stadium in Akwa Ibom.

He described what is happening in the country now as “a war between progressives and the conservatives.”

“We believe in government of the people, for the people and by the people; but the conservatives believe in government of sharing.

“We say Nigerian money belongs to Nigerians. We say Nigerians must be given development. We believe in investing in the people.

“But they believe in sharing and looting the money.

“Today, we are aspiring in our vision, but the Peoples Democratic Party has no vision. They believe in sharing and looting the treasury.’’

Nigerians, he said, gave PDP 16 years to rule but the party failed.

“Today, Buhari says we must change; we must account for Nigeria’s money, but they are resisting.’’

He expressed happiness that Akwa Ibom had embraced the change of Buhari.

“With the present posture of the state, it “shall sweep the evil out with the broom,’’ Tinubu said.

Quoting what appears to be a passage from the Bible’s Book of Isaiah Chapter 14 verse 23, Tinubu, a Muslim said: “The people in the city shall be swept away with brooms.’’

The Bible verse actually reads: “I will make Babylon a desolate place of owls, filled with swamps and marshes. I will sweep the land with the broom of destruction. I, the LORD of Heaven’s Armies, have spoken!” (New Living Translation)

He praised Akpabio’s wife, Ekaete, for her resilience and steadfastness in her support for her husband.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who represented Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, told the people of President Muhammadu Buhari’s love for them.

He said that the facts on ground support the agitation for the return of Buhari in 2019.

He explained that of the 36 ministers, 18 were Muslims and 18 Christians, with the Christians holding many important positions.

Mustapha, a Christian, explained that Vice President Osinbajo is a pastor.

He named other key members of the government who are Christians to include governor of Central Bank of Nigeria; Ministers of Finance, Petroleum, National Planning; as well as the party’s national President, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said that Buhari was the only candidate who could generate 10 million votes, “unlike others that could not boast of 800 votes.”