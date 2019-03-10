



Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader, has said that low turnout in Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in Lagos and other places was a universal development.

Tinubu spoke shortly after voting at ward 003, polling unit 047 at Sunday Adigun, Kaffi Street, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

His words: “This is a very unusual year for elections. A season characterised by low turnouts. It is not unique to Nigeria alone. It is a universal thing.

“I think we the politicians should have to find means to inspire our members to come out and vote on Election Day. Especially again, our youths, they need to be aware and be informed and be carried along.

The former Lagos State governor said he was shocked that election started late in many parts of the state due to logistic issues.

“The process is smooth, the way I have observed. But, information reaching me was that they started late in some places and I don’t know why that should happen. Right now, everything is going on smoothly. I believe INEC should extend time since so many of their people started late,” he stated.

While speaking on the Okota violence in the last elections, he said, “I take exception to two weeks ago Okota incidence, as if we were violent prone. I am very upset about that, taking Lagos as if we were violent. It is not as bad as you see it.

“If you have 1,325 polling units and only five units were affected by Okota incidence, you can’t say Lagos is being violent. You are not doing justice to us.

“To you people, it is not a story. It is only the incidence that will be a story. So, I can’t explain more than that.”

The APC leader also said Lagos had seen tremendous development since he was a governor, stressing, “The lowest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was N600million a month. Today it is over N30billion. No state has achieved financial independence as Lagos.

“Others depend on allocation from the Federal Government. Lagos does not. We build roads, real estate value of property owners has exponentially been better than any in this country.”

Tinubu also said his party would win the election, adding, “PDP in Lagos has continued to behave like the leopard that cannot change their skin. This state belongs to the Progressives, we were Progressives and we are going to win this election.