



National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that only the Independent National Electoral Commission can say if the election would hold on Saturday or not.

Tinubu gave his views in reaction to the apprehension in some quarters that the electoral body might not be able to conduct the elections on Saturday.

INEC postponed the February 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections on the early morning day of the election to February 23.

However, some persons including APC have criticized the action of the INEC with reservations that the electoral body might not conduct the Presidential election as scheduled.

But responding to the question on if he would have a different view on those who don’t believe that INEC would conduct a credible election on Saturday, Tinubu, who spoke at the APC National Secretariat said, “You should direct that question to INEC. Not me.”

Also stressing on the credibility of the election he said, “It depends upon how it is handled and how the process is managed.

“You can convert in crisis a situation of adversity to an opportunity and progress. The INEC has that opportunity now. Under the law, they are empowered to postpone, cancel and do whatever that is necessary to ensure a free and fair election. They have exercised that power and nobody or party can do that other than the lamentation of disappointment. Nobody can reverse that. So, we are read.”

President Buhari has directed the police to shot anybody found sabotaging the election.

Asked to react to the charges of President Muhammadu Buhari to the security agencies that they should be ruthless, the APC leader said, “I was in that meeting.

“The President was just reinforcing the fact that if you are out there snatching ballot boxes or causing destruction that you are at the risk of your own life. No President will give an order that his own citizens should be shot summarily. No. Emotions are running high these days.”