<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has identified the need for all and sundry to be committed to steadying the nation with a view to handing over a vibrant and strengthened nation to young leaders.

Tinubu stated this while receiving an honorary degree of Humane Letters given to him by Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State.

Describing young Nigerians as the destiny and true greatness of the nation, Tinubu noted that the youths will be better equipped if their education is entrenched on innovation and new technology.

While stating that the nation’s youths had much to offer for the nation to become great, Tinubu stressed the need for universities to build an educated generation.

He charged universities to embrace innovation and new technology so as to mould the minds of young people for a better Nigeria.

Furthermore, Tinubu implored young Nigerians to dare to be great and be committed to moving the nation away from underdevelopment and expanding the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth.

“Education is the light of a nation, the lamp that helps us see where we are, and the path we must take to realise our greatness. To educate a generation is to secure that path and that greatness.

“Indeed, all of us must continue to do all within our capacities, individually and collectively, so that we direct the ship of state with a steady helm and hand over a vibrant and strengthened nation to these young leaders assembled before us.

“Our young people deserve the best of what we can give them. Founded in 2005, this university is dedicated to that excellent and correct purpose.

“We must all board the train of progress; otherwise, it will pass us by. Our universities must embrace innovation and new technology so as to equip our talented youth with the skills for progress in the 21st Century.

“This way, we break the fetters of underdevelopment and expand the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth.

“And finally, to you young people, you have much to learn. Some of the learning will be in the classroom of this university. Some will be in the classroom of life. Never stop learning.

“Yet, you also have much to offer. Do not be afraid to dare to be great. You are the destiny and true greatness of this nation. Never forget it,” Tinubu said.

While receiving the award in recognition of “patriotism, contribution to national development, humanity and human welfare, which had significantly impacted the lives of the younger generation”, he assured of not relenting in living up to the expectations of the award.