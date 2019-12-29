<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on his 70th birthday.

He described the governor as a highly de-tribalized Nigerian.

Asiwaju Tinubu conveyed his special congratulatory message to the Kano State governor in a personal letter to Ganduje released at the weekend in Lagos by his Media Office.

The letter was personally signed by Tinubu. The former Lagos State governor said: “Your Excellency, I heartily congratulate you on your 70th birthday.

Attaining 70 is an important milestone. We must all join you in expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah who has made it possible for you to attain this age and still counting.

“You are a statesman and a politician who has come a long way. As a statesman and highly de-tribalised Nigeria, you see our various people as one. You have continued to work tirelessly for the unity and indivisibility of this country and to build bridges across the various divides. It’s a testament to your national outlook that today you are a respectable in-law in Yorubaland.

“As an astute politician with political dexterity, strong administrative acumen and good team spirit, you are successfully governing a highly cosmopolitan and political state like Kano. You are committed to the development of your state of Kano and Nigeria, just as you are devoted to the growth and development of our party, APC. No wonder you are often called upon in matters of building peace and reconciliation in our party.

“My prayer is for Allah to continue to grant you the grace of more years, good health and vigour to continue to serve your state and country with the best of your abilities as you do.”