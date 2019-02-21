



APC national leader Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, denied a leaked audio report on campaign funding associated to him, describing it as “fake and desperately illogical and evil.”

A statement issued in Lagos by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said Asiwaju addressed a meeting attended by hundreds of people. The meeting, according to him, was open to the public with the media present and visible.

“There can be no leak involved when a statement is publicly made and the media present. This misrepresentation of the audio as a “leak” is again part of a larger attempt to distort a normal speech to rally supporters prior to an election into something nefarious. As bad as this misleading description is, it is the least of the wrongs contained in these counterfeit reports,” the statement said.

One of the issues Asiwaju dwelt on in his address, Rahman stated, was the reward system for loyal party members and ardent supporters.

“He told party members that the APC has now devised a plan to compensate them for their hard work after they delivered victory to the party at the polls.

“In short, Asiwaju promised the party faithful, APC supporters and members a reward for their efforts to secure victory in the 2019 elections. He had previously stated the goal of getting three million people in Lagos to sufficiently believe in the vision of the APC and to vote for President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. This objective was again the crux of his Valentine Day statement,” the statement said.

“Asiwaju also said he would not go to Alausa but would use his own funds for the present effort,” he added.

He noted that it is common practice to give tokens of gratitude to party members for their work.