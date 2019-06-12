<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sen. Bola Tinubu says he dedicates the maiden Democracy day celebrations to activists including late Dr Beko Ransom-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and many students that sacrificed their lives for the nation to have history.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) stated this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday at the Eagle square venue of Democracy Day celebrations in Abuja.

He noted that the victory of MKO Abiola, at the June 12, 1993 presidential election defied tribe, ethnic and religious sentiments and the day marked the beginning of transparent and open democratic system.

According to him, the supreme sacrifice Abiola paid after his monumental victory at that particular period of history is the freedom of democracy we are enjoying.

He said that democracy is the most difficult system of government to manage adding that determination, perseverance and commitment are lessons from the June 12 experience.

“I highly value human commitment to freedom and democracy, we did that and it took 20 years to recognise our efforts,” he said.

Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters said June 12 event was not only to celebrate democracy but also to celebrate the sacrifices made by Abiola.

He said that the significant of the June 12 celebration was in recognition of the day the first freest election was conducted in Nigeria.

“For the next generation of Nigerians, let the day be a history for them and let them know that civilian government is still better than authoritarian government,” he said.

Rauf Aregbesola, former Governor of Osun State said that the recognition of June 12 as the National Democracy day was significant.

He said that it was a day of triumph that the aspiration of Nigerians was attained.

According to him, the celebration is an indication that the aspiration of Nigerians expressed on June 12, 1993 has gradually come into fruition and reality.