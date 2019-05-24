<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi over his election as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Asiwaju Tinubu expressed confidence in the Ekiti State governor to deliver on the assignment given his credentials, competence, integrity and fine leadership ability.

In a letter to the governor Tinubu personally signed and released on Friday by his Media Office, the APC leader urged Governor Fayemi to properly reposition the NGF “to contribute positively to national development, advance the frontiers of important issues such as fiscal federalism and support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking the country to the Next Level”.

The letter reads: “Please accept my congratulations over your unanimous election as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

“Your election is a mark of respect for you by your colleagues and confidence in your ability to lead them meritoriously for the next two years.

“Having known and related with you over the years, I’m certain that you will perform creditably well given your impeccable credentials, competence, integrity and fine leadership ability.

“Your experience as Governor of Ekiti State in the first term, Minister of Mines in Abuja and your remarkable comeback as Governor for a second term have all enriched you for this assignment.

“I hope and pray that you will build a team that will properly position the NGF to contribute positively to national development, advance the frontiers of important issues such as fiscal federalism and support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking the country to the Next Level”.