



The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over the death of the member representing Kosofe Constituency II, Tunde Braimoh.

Tinubu conveyed his sympathy to the speaker in a statement by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman.

The APC leader also extended his condolences to the Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, over the loss.

Newsmen reports that Braimoh died on Friday, July 10, at the age of 57 after a brief illness and his remains were buried same day in accordance with Muslim rites.

The deceased was Chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security of the House.

Tinubu expressed his sadness, adding that he was shocked and distressed by the news of Braimoh’s death.

He described the late Braimoh as “dyed-in-the-wool progressive”.

The former Lagos governor said: “Hon. Braimoh was not just a political ally, he was a dyed-in-the-wool progressive.

“Indeed, it was one piece of news that rendered me and certainly all those who knew him and what he stood for, momentarily numb and speechless.





“This is one death too many in such a short space of time and as mortals, we can only submit to the sovereignty of Almighty Allah,” he said.

Tinubu noted that Braimoh played a significant role in the fight for the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“He played his part in ensuring good governance in Lagos State and brought panache to the political space in Nigeria.

“He devoted his talents, resources and life to the service and wellbeing of not only the people of Kosofe but Lagosians at large.

“He was an intelligent lawmaker, an astute local government chairman, resourceful and a loyal party man.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Tinubu said the best epitaph to write on his grave is to continue to pursue the welfare and wellbeing of the majority of the people irrespective of status, ethnicity and religion.

He urged Nigerian leaders to continue their best to free the people from poverty, disease and danger.

Tinubu gave gratitude to God that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

“My prayer is that the Munificent Allah shower mercy upon him, reward his good deeds, and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus,” he said.