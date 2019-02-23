



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has frowned at those questioning what bullion vans were doing in his Bourdillon home in Ikoyi, Lagos State a day before the commencement of the 2019 general elections.

Tinubu made his position known to newsmen shortly after casting his vote in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Tinubu, who voted alongside his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said since there has been no report that the bullion vans contained electoral materials, he had committed no offence.

He also said he had not stolen government money.

He said he has had no contact with government money in any way in the last five years.

Tinubu told newsmen: “What is your issue with bullion vans in my house?

“I have not done any government business in the last five years.

“So I didn’t steal government money.

“And the bullion van was not said to contain election materials.

“So what offence have I committed.

“I have had no contact with government money in the last five years.

“So I don’t see why that should be anybody’s problem.

“It is my money.

“I decide where to keep it and where to keep it.”