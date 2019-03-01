



The All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday ordered the party chieftains in Lagos State to ensure the party secures maximum votes during March 9 elections.

Speaking to stakeholders after a closed-door meeting with members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, at the secretariat of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Independent Campaign Group, BOS-ICG, in Ikeja GRA, he lambasted party chiefs for failing to deliver maximally as expected at presidential and National Assembly polls.

“Please, don’t praise me, I don’t need your praises, after the poor performance you all put up at the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state,” Vanguard quoted Tinubu as saying.

“It showed that most of the chieftains and council chairmen did not mobilize the grassroots after all the support from the party.

“I will not condone this act any further. Party leaders and council chairmen who fail to perform to expectation at the next governorship and House of Assembly polls on March 9, should be ready to resign or face the music.

“We have over three million registered APC members, yet the performance last Saturday was poor.

“The chairman of the state party, (Babatunde Balongun) should know that his position is not a permanent one. If he fails, he will have to go too,” the party leader said.

In attendance at the meeting were: GAC members led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Dr. Yomi Finnih, Sanwo-Olu and his running-mate, Dr. Femi Hamzat, APC state chairman, Tunde Balogun and executive members, among others.