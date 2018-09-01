The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says the party is in the advantageous position to retain Osun governorship seat in view of the performance of the outgoing governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sept 22 for the conduct of the Osun State governorship election.

The APC chieftain stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of APC South West Caucus at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday night.

According to him, the administration of the outgoing Osun State governor, Rauf Aragbesola, has put in place good foundation for the party to retain the governorship seat in the state.

“We expect victory. We have a progressive government there where the incumbent and the outgoing governor have worked and laid good foundation.

“Therefore, we have successes to build upon.

“We are equally bringing in one of the most competent and qualified technocrats in the person of Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola. He is eminently qualified.’’

On whether the Osun election would be a hard fight like what obtained in the Ekiti governorship election, Tinubu said he could not predict what would happen but the APC would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

He said: “You don’t predict the activity of elections. It can always be unique from one state to the other.

“But we believe that our leadership in Osun from the state chairman down to the lowest level; the way they conducted the direct primary and the way people had turned out, are signals to the opposing parties that they have no way of beating us.’’

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje, who is the chairman of the Osun Governorship Campaign Council, also told the correspondents that President Buhari had blessed the Campaign Council, and hence, the APC is in a better position to win the governorship election.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting with President Buhari was to create an inclusive atmosphere so that they would face the election squarely.

“From what has transpired, all those who contested, the aspirants that lost the election, have pledged their loyalty, commitment and that they are part and parcel of the election campaign.

“So, that is very encouraging. And also other stakeholders have made their commitments in order to win this very important election.”