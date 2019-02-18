



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Co-Chair of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reinforced the position of the party not to stop campaign ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tinubu spoke with newsmen on Monday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja after the caucus meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He saud: “By law we should continue to energise our people.

“It depends on our resources.

“Because the Electoral Act allows us to continue to campaign and ask us to stop campaigning only 24 hours before the actual election.

“And once INEC changed the election date to February 23, they have given us the opening to campaign and energise our people.

“If you have a garden and you don’t nourish it with water, the grass will remain dormant.

“We don’t want our party to remain dormant.

“This is ability of leadership to convert adversity to opportunity and prosperity and that’s it.

“That’s what we must do.”

speaking on the credibility of INEC as it concerns the postponement of the elections, Tinubu said: “It depends on how it is handled and the new process.

“How the process is managed?

“You can convert what appears a crisis, a situation of adversity to an opportunity and progress

“The INEC, under the law, is empowered to postpone, cancel and do whatever is necessary to ensure free and fair election.

“No party other INEC has this power.

“We can express our anger and disappointment, but no party can reverse what has been done.

“So, we are ready for February 23.”