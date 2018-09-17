Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has alleged that the state Governor, Seriake Dickson, is arming a group who are used to unleash terror on innocent citizens of the state, especially those opposed to his government.

The Minister further alleged that after receiving over N1.2 trillion from the federation account, the Governor has borrowed more than N800 billion as well as other internally generated revenue from the state under the present administration without nothing serious to show for it.

In a statement by his media aide, George Obi, the minister said it was unfortunate that the Governor has not been able to live by the oath of his office to protect citizens of the state, but would turn around to blame APC leaders for the insecurity in the state.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been drawn to a statement credited to the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, blaming President Muhammad Buhari for allowing the Minister and the former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva to undermine security in the state.

“The governor also alleged that President Buhari’s silence and inaction had emboldened Sylva and Lokpobiri to continually cause insecurity and instability in Bayelsa.

“Dickson was also quoted as expressing shock that the President has failed to take any action against the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and their cohorts who allegedly cause mayhem in the state despite making several reports and complaints to him and the security agencies.

“It is important to remind the governor that the honorable minister expends his valuable time supporting the President to deliver on the dividends of the electoral covenants the present administration has with the Nigerian people, and therefore, does not have the luxury of time to meddle with the politics of Bayelsa State.

“As a result of this, the immediate reaction of the honorable minister is as usual, to dismiss such allegations as one of those baseless and unfounded rantings by a drowning governor who has no explanations to justify his continued lack of performance in office.”