Armed bandits on Thursday killed no fewer than 10 persons in Gobirawa and Sabawa villages of Safana LGA of Katsina state.

The Police confirmed the killings, stating the bandits, numbering over 150, operated with motorcycles.

The bandits also torched houses and rustles cattle, the police added.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Gambo Isah, informed the patrol teams dispatched to the scene engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

The teams, he added, chased the bandits out of the villages and recovered one motorcycle Bajaj from them.

He said: The Command commiserates with the families of the deceased persons and the entire peace loving people of Katsina state.

“It will do everything possible to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and bringing to an end the activities of these rascals’’