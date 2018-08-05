The Arewa Youths Forum on Saturday honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with an Award of Excellence in recognition of the existing peace and good governance in the state.

The Northern forum, conferred the award on Gov. Ugwuanyi during a mass rally organized by the Enugu State Youth Parliament in Enugu, where the governor was endorsed for a second term in office.

In a remark by its youth leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo, the forum described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a peace-loving leader and great achiever who deserves to be honoured by his people and beyond.

Alhaji Gambo also applauded the Enugu Youth Parliament for the endorsement rally for Gov. Ugwuanyi, saying: “We are preparing him for 2023”.

He added that the governor’s peaceful disposition is a boost for national integration, stressing that this dream of our founding father can only be fully achieved through peaceful co-existence, “irrespective of our ethnic nationalities, cultural and religious differences”.

“Let me therefore acknowledge the presence of other Arewa youths and Nigerians here present to witness this important event taking place in the Coal City state. I am here to present this Award of Excellence to the only one and performing governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu)”, he said.

Endorsing Gov. Ugwuanyi for re-election, the enthusiastic Enugu Youths said they were highly impressed with “the kind of peace we enjoy in Enugu State” and the governor’s commitment to the task of addressing the problems of the state, amicably and satisfactorily.

In an address delivered by the clerk of the association, Barr. Okechukwu Ani, the youths also lauded the governor for his administration’s giant developmental strides both in rural and urban areas with the “poor federal allocation that has been coming down to Enugu State since the inception of your administration”.

They equally commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for other people-oriented programmes of his administration that have impacted positively on the lives of the citizens of the state, expressing delight at the level of job creation for the youths by the state government.

They said: “Your Excellency, Enugu State Youth Parliament and its members across the states have unanimously agreed from the wards, local government and state levels that we will continue to use every necessary effort to support your administration, come 2019”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Barr. Uwakwe Ukuta Azikiwe, thanked the association and the Arewa Youth Forum for the great honour and reiterated his administration’s commitment to the enhancement of the welfare of the youths as future leaders