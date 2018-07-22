The Arewa Consultative Youth Forum has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as visionless and running the country to the edge of precipice.

The group said this in a statement reacting to the response from the Presidency to comments credited to Northern and Southern Elders, signed by its President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

The statement said: “The response has confirmed the take of the leaders that Nigeria needs a dynamic and visionary leadership to take over from the current incompetent, insensitive and visionless bunch running the country to the edge of the precipice.”

In the statement titled: “This Insensitive Presidency,” the group said its attention has been drawn to the intemperate and highly immature response by the Presidency to the historic summit of the Northern Elders Forum, Afenifere, Ohanaeze and PANDEF on the spate of killings in Nigeria under the incompetent government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said: “It is sad that instead of facing the honest assessment of the killing fields Nigeria has become under this government by elders and leaders who have nothing at stake but the best interest of Nigeria, the Presidency resorted to crude attacks and motorpark insults.

“To say that elders who have no material needs in their very old years are shedding “crocodile tears” because a government that has been rated the most corrupt in this history has blocked their access to public funds is laughable as a ridiculous claim but sad because it reflects how petty and shallow the minds of those in charge of our affairs are.”

Arewa Youth said they understand that the coming together of patriots from every corner of Nigeria to take a common stand against the mis-governance called government in the country has robbed this Presidency of its desperate card of divide-and-rule of playing sections of the country against themselves.

It said: “It is now clear that this government represents no section of Nigeria except the cabal of evil doers.

“This achievement of oneness that is now driving the administration to extreme desperation is a good reason for the very senior citizens across Nigeria to ignore the vituperations of a sinking administration.”

It said the Northern and Southern Elders and Leaders deserve commendation for voluntarily brainstorming on the way out of the current stagnation, which has regrettably changed the true face of governance in today’s Nigeria.