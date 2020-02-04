<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration remains the best, despite the current insecurity problem.

ACF Secretary-General, Anthony Sani said that rather than castigating the administration for its shortcomings, Nigerians should support the government in resolving the challenges confronting the country.

In a statement he signed and sent to newsmen, Sani said: “I wish to submit that this regime may have its shortcomings which come with human frailties, but when all factors including electability are put together and considered, this regime under President Buhari is still the best in the circumstance the nation has found itself.

“We should come together, support the regime by unleashing our synergistic potential against collective challenges for the common good. If TO YOUR TENT O ISRAEL could not help the ten tribes of Israel, then it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the certain benefits of one big and united Nigeria are more than uncertain gains of going asunder.”

Sani also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces over their efforts in confronting the issues of insecurity in the country.





He said, “While I cannot claim to know anything about the expertise and operations of the armed forces, I can say much of their performances are functions of an adequate number of well-trained personnel who are adequately equipped.

“We know we do not have enough number of security personnel let alone well trained and adequately equipped security personnel largely because of national paucity of resources amid competing demands by other socio-economic sectors. We should note Mr president changed the immediate past Inspector General of Police, and we have found out that the challenges go beyond an individual helmsman of the security agency to be institutional.”

Sani urged Nigerians to encourage the security forces rather than lower their morale as they combat insecurity in the country.

“I believe our armed forces need encouragement and inspiration as morale boosts rather than lowering of morale by our leaders. It is only in Nigeria that some people are exultant when there are reports of set back on the part of our soldiers caused by the insurgency. More distressing is when the videos of any killings of soldiers are circulated in the media. Nothing could be less pleasing to God,” he said.

His comment is coming at a time the Senate passed a vote of no-confidence on the military, police and other security structures in the country.