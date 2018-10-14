



The Arewa Consultative Forum has said it was is not in a hurry to endorse the candidates of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The position of the apex Northern regional body was made known by its Secretary General, Anthony Sani, in an interview.

Sani said since there were other presidential candidates of northern extraction from other political parties, they also might need endorsement too.

He said: “Though Atiku and Buhari have emerged as presidential candidates of the two main political parties, it is important to note that there are other presidential candidates of northern extraction in some other political parties who cannot be ignored.

“What the ACF does is to enlighten the electorate about the qualities to look for in candidates who can provide purposeful and effective leadership.

“It will further enlighten the public about the party manifestos that can deliver on what most northerners share.

“In the case of the incumbent President, the performance of the administration by way of fair and realistic assessment of progress against plans by the government for the purpose of informed judgment on election day is expected to form part of the enlightenment of voters.”