



The Arewa Consultative Forum has disowned its General Secretary, Anthony Sani, over statements credited to him criticising from President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The ACF expressed the view in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu.

It said Sani’s statements were his personal views and do not reflect that of the association.

The statement said: “The attention of the ACF been drawn to a statement published in the Vanguard Newspaper of Saturday 13th October 2018 and many other print media credited to Mr Anthony Sani Secretary-General of ACF where he described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as ‘suffering from a dearth of vision, conviction and consistency required of a statesman.’

“It is not in the character of ACF to attack the views or opinion of the former president and elder statesmen of Chief Obasanjo’s status on national issues in such uncomplimentary manner, Chief Obasanjo as an elder statesman is entitled to his opinion on all issues including democracy, as he had previously endorsed presidential candidates.

“ACF, therefore, dissociates itself from the contents of that interview granted by Mr Anthony Sani as it was not the position of ACF.

“The views expressed by Anthony Sani were his personal views as an individual. For the avoidance of doubt, all ACF official statements on any matter come through and from the National Publicity Secretary only.”