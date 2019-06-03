<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Arewa Consultative Forum has asked members-elect of the Ninth National Assembly to elect presiding officers of their choice.

The forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim-Biu, made this known in an interview on Sunday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, which has majority in both chambers of the National Assembly, had earlier endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan as its preferred candidate for the President of the Senate.

It also picked Femi Gbajabiamila as its candidate for the position of the Speaker, House of Representatives.

But Ibrahim-Biu said it was the “exclusive rights and prerogative” of the members-elect to choose their leaders.

He, however, added that while the lawmakers had the exclusive rights to pick their principal officers, inputs of political parties were also necessary.

He said that was for the purpose of ensuring coordination.

He said it was the view of the ACF that for the National Assembly members to make their choice, certain qualities should be considered.

Ibrahim-Biu said, “The election of the Ninth National Assembly principal officers is the exclusive right and prerogative of members-elect of the National Assembly.

“However, the political parties that provided the platform for them to be elected also have a role in choosing those to pilot the affairs of the National Assembly for the purpose of ensuring good coordination with the executive, which is needed for delivering on the promise of democracy.

“ACF, therefore, urges members-elect that in exercising their rights to elect officers of their choice, certain attributes like legislative capacity and experience, amiability, track record of selfless service, integrity, compassion of the candidates and above all, loyalty to their political parties, which manifestos are used for securing the electoral mandate needed for implementation, should guide them in making the best choice.

“It should, however, be noted that multiparty democracy impels progress through change that comes with robust debates on issues of real concern to ordinary citizens.”