Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Provence, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has declared that God Almighty would not allow President Muhammadu Buhari to rule the country for the second term.

He equally gave him 72 hours to get the abducted Dapchi girl released or Aso Rock would be a living hell for him and his family.

Archbishop Chukwuma who stated this Friday while delivering his national address at the first session of the seventeenth synod of the Diocese of Enugu tagged ‘integrity: the master’s lifestyle’, accused federal government of pretending to fight corruption and insincerity in the handling of the murderous fulani herdsmen that have killed and destroyed many communities.

He said that Buhari’s body language and seemingly actions recently shows that he want to recontest for the presidential seat but “I can tell you that God will not allow him.”

The cleric who said that the Service Chiefs in the country were over due for change accused the President of retaining them because of his 2019 agenda.

He said, “We know that why he has refused to relieve the service chiefs of their positions is because he has a hidden agenda”.

On the Dapchi girl, the Archbishop said it was unjust and smacks of politics for the federal government to have kept quiet over the continued detention of Leah Sharibu because she is a Christian, warning that such would no longer be condoned.

He said, “I am giving Buhari ultimatum for 72hours in this synod if the Dapchi girl is not released the Ask Rock will be in trouble let them go and note it. We are told that she was held back because she refused to renounced her Christian Faith, may the Lord deliver from their captive in Jesus Name if not let the Aso Rock be on fire.”