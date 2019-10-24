<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Sadiq Abubakar, has said no government anywhere can employ everyone including the youths, hence the need for the youths to take advantage of the various empowerment programs of the Federal Government to create more employment opportunities.

This is as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, who commended the APC youth leaders for organizing the conference, said that the awareness was timely, and expressed delight that the youth leaders are now living up to the reality on situation associated with their responsibilities as political party youth leaders.

The APC Youth Leader made the call on Monday in Abuja at the APC Youth Employment/Empowerment national conference with the theme: “Youth Employment and Empowerment National Conference”.

He said the youths should utilize the various programs under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government agencies, and should not just wait around for appointments.

He said that while the government acknowledged and appreciated the immense contributions of the youths to the successes of the 2019 elections, they all could not be rewarded with appointments.

“To say that the APC Youth Leadership and Support Groups have done well in the campaigns is an understatement; indeed, they are the engine-room and also, the secret of the successes recorded by the party in past elections. These kind of sacrifices deserve more accolade. However, it is important to appreciate their work by selecting some of their respective leaders for political appointments in their States and in the Federal.

“Since government cannot absorb all for political appointments; the youth wing of the party could be also, empowered through the various APC led government programs such as loans, social interventions, skill acquisition training; scholarships and any other form of empowerment.

“We want to say thank you to President Muhammadu Buhari for setting a road map to stem youth restiveness and create more opportunities and employment in the country through his various policies and programs. Such programs as youth reinvestment, program, farmers loans scheme, other loan facilities through the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministry of Finance, NEXIM Bank, Bank of Industry as well as SMEDAN, should be taken advantage of,” Abubakar said.