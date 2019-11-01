<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The embattled lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said he remains unshaken by the judgement by the Court of Appeal ordering a rerun of election in the constituency.

Jibrin, in a statement on Friday night, faulted the court on the judgment, argued that it was against the precedents set by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The lawmaker, who led the campaign for Femi Gbajabiamila to become the Speaker of the House, however, called for calm as he would win the rerun.

The statement read, “As you may be aware, the decision of the people of Bebeji/Kiru to renew their trust in me to represent them at the House of Representatives was challenged vide an election petition.

“In the petition, the court was specifically asked to nullify the results of the 23rd February 2019, election in 13 polling units. Of the 13 polling units challenged, only one witness, who was not listed on the petitioners’ list of witnesses and who deposed to being both a member of the All progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party member at the same time, gave evidence in respect of all the said 13 polling units. The witness neither personally saw nor did he directly encounter events in the polling units he purported to give evidence about.

“We pointed this out in our representations to the judges and the tribunal agreed with us that the petition was without merit.”

It further read, “The petitioners appealed to the Court of Appeal and by a decision delivered earlier today, the petitioners’ appeal was allowed. Strangely, even though the petitioners’ sole relief as it related to a rerun election before the tribunal and Court of Appeal was for a nullification of the afore-said 13 polling units, the Court of Appeal, on its own volition, nullified the entire election of 23rd February, 2019.

“As a good Muslim, one who has unflinching belief in the will of Allah, I know full well that all events are within the scope of The Almighty, and this is no exception. I profoundly disagree with the decision of the Court of Appeal but as a thorough bred democrat, I have received the court’s decision in good faith and forced to accept it, even though it runs contrary to other precedents of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.