<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday upheld the second term election of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

A five-man panel of the court dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate in the March 9, 2019 poll, Abubakar Danladi.

The court affirmed the judgment of the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal, which had upheld the re-election Ishaku’s election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Court of Appeal held on Monday that APC had no candidate in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Taraba State on the grounds of the disqualification of its candidate, Abubakar Danladi by the Jalingo division of the Federal High Court on March 6, 2019.