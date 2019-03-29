<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, has struck out appeals by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Rev. Francis Waive, seeking to challenge the judgement of the Federal High Court, Asaba, which nullified their elections.

Recalls that Senator Omo-Agege and Rev. Waive emerged as the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections from the Prophet Jones Erue-led faction of the party.

However, Justice Toyin Adegoke of Asaba Federal High Court, in her ruling in the case filed by the factional chairman of APC in Delta, Cyril Ogodo, in suit number FA/ASA/CS/76/2018 declared as null, void and of no effect any and every action purportedly taken, initiated or carried out by Erue, as chairman of APC in the state.

The court declared the plaintiff, Ogodo, as the authentic chairman of the main opposition party in the state.

Dissatisfied, Senator Omo-Agege and Rev. Waive filed an appeal against the ruling.

However, in the Friday ruling, the Appeal Court dismissed their applications against the judgment for lack of merit and awarded a fine N300,000 each against the applicants.