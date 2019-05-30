<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the April 3, 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which sacked Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta North Senatorial seat.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgment on Thursday, held that the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to have heard the case filed by Ned Nwoko.

Justice Mohammed Idris, in the lead judgment, held that the suit by Nwoko was statute barred and that Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ought not to have heard the case and gave the judgment he gave in favour of Nwoko.

Justice Mohammed had, in the April 3, 209 judgment, sacked Nwaoboshi as the PDP candidate for the last election in Delta North Senatorial district and among others, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept Nwoko as the party’s candidate.