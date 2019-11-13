<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Appeal Court in Ilorin has sacked member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilorin South State Constituency, Abdulazeez Oluwanilo, from office.

The 28-year-old Oluwanilo is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court, in its judgment delivered on Tuesday, held that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March State Assembly election, Abdulraheem Agboola, is returned elected.

The court made the verdict when it considered appeals on the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal over the disputed APC’s primaries where Oluwanilo was substituted for Suleiman Abdulsalam, who was said to have won the primaries.

The Appeal Court held that APC had no valid candidate for the 2019 election and thereby declared the candidate with the second highest votes, who was the PDP candidate, as the winner.

The PDP candidate had challenged the eligibility of APC candidate and his party nomination process at the tribunal.

The tribunal had, while holding that Oluwanilo was not properly nominated, ordered a fresh election in Ilorin South State Constituency.

As the Court of Appeal held that the APC had no a valid candidate on the election, it refused to affirm ruling of the tribunal that a fresh election should be held within the next 90 days.

Justice Hamman Barka Hkawu, who delivered the lead judgment, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue the PDP candidate a fresh certificate of return.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmed, has congratulated Agboola, describing his victory as a well-deserved one.

He said that Agboola, who is a member of the last session of the Assembly, would be one of the ranking members in the House.

“This is to congratulate my brother on his deserved victory at the Court of Appeal to represent my constituency in KWHA. It’s all about Kwara, and as the second most ranking member in the House, I hope they both provide clear path to good governance,” he said.