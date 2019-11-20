<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna, on Tuesday sacked two Kaduna State House of Assembly members.

The appellate court ordered that a rerun be conducted by INEC to determine who will represent Kagarko and Sanga constituencies in the state assembly.

In Kagarko, the appellate court ordered for a rerun in 22 polling units located in two wards of the constituency.

In the judgement read by Justice Daniel Kaliop, the appellate court affirmed the earlier ruling of the state assembly election Tribunal in respect of Kagarko constituency.

Newsmen recall that Mr. Nuhu Shadalafiya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the victory of Mr Morondia Tanko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 election at the Tribunal.

The Tribunal had ordered for fresh election in the 22 polling units, but Tanko of the PDP run to the Appeal Court, asking it to set aside the tribunal judgement and affirm his election as declared by INEC.

The Appeal Court in a unanimous decision dismissed the case for lacking in merit and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in the 22 polling units.

Counsel to Shadalafiya, Mr Ussy Edikhiola said they were happy with the appeal court’s judgement, describing it as the triumph of the rule of law.

Similarly, the Appeal Court has ordered for re-run in Sanga constituency after it upturned the earlier ruling of the Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Mrs Confort Amwe of the PDP.

Amwe is the only female lawmaker in the state assembly.

Gambo Danga of APC had challenged the tribunal decision at the appeal court.