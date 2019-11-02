<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna State, Friday, removed Abdulmumin Jibrin as the lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State and ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election.

Jibrin who served as the Director General of the Speakership election of Femi Gbajabiamila lost at the Appeal Court presided over by Justice Adejoke Adepoju.

Aliyu Datti and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had dragged Jibrin to the Kano Electoral Petition Tribunal, but lost the case.

However, Justice Adepoju ruled that final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.

The Justice said since, “the result was mutilated, any presumption on the actual result was a hearsay.”