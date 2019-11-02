The Appeal Court, Enugu Division has reaffirmed the victory of Chinedu Oga in the February 2019 House of Representatives election for Ezza South/ Ikwo federal constituency.
The appellate court upheld the judgement of the lower National Assembly Election Petition, which earlier nullified the election of Lazarus Ogbei of Peoples Democratic Party as the representative of Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House.
Justice Ignatius Agube who announced the judgement dismissed the appeal filed by Ogbei, for lacking in merit.
Similarly, the court nullified the election of Valentine Ayika, also of PDP, as the member representing Anaocha-Njikoka-Dunukofia in the House of Representatives.
Agube ordered that the appellant, Dozie Nwankwo of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) should be issued certificate of return as the representative of Anaocha-Njikoka-Dunukofia.
The Court also dismissed the petition of the APGA candidate, Senator Victor Umeh, which challenged the election of Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP in the February 23, 2019 Anambra Central Senatorial election for lacking in merit.