The Court of Appeal, Enugu Division on Monday reserved judgment in a case filed by Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.

The Appeal Court, Enugu Divi­sion has reaffirmed the victory of Chinedu Oga in the Febru­ary 2019 House of Representa­tives election for Ezza South/ Ikwo federal constituency.

The appellate court upheld the judgement of the lower Na­tional Assembly Election Pe­tition, which earlier nullified the election of Lazarus Ogbei of Peoples Democratic Party as the representative of Ezza South/Ikwo federal constitu­ency in the House.

Justice Ignatius Agube who announced the judgement dis­missed the appeal filed by Og­bei, for lacking in merit.

Similarly, the court nullified the election of Valentine Ay­ika, also of PDP, as the mem­ber representing Anaocha-Nji­koka-Dunukofia in the House of Representatives.

Agube ordered that the appellant, Dozie Nwankwo of All Progressive Grand Alli­ance (APGA) should be issued certificate of return as the rep­resentative of Anaocha-Njiko­ka-Dunukofia.

The Court also dismissed the petition of the APGA can­didate, Senator Victor Umeh, which challenged the election of Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP in the February 23, 2019 Anambra Central Sena­torial election for lacking in merit.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories