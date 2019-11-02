<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Appeal Court, Enugu Divi­sion has reaffirmed the victory of Chinedu Oga in the Febru­ary 2019 House of Representa­tives election for Ezza South/ Ikwo federal constituency.

The appellate court upheld the judgement of the lower Na­tional Assembly Election Pe­tition, which earlier nullified the election of Lazarus Ogbei of Peoples Democratic Party as the representative of Ezza South/Ikwo federal constitu­ency in the House.

Justice Ignatius Agube who announced the judgement dis­missed the appeal filed by Og­bei, for lacking in merit.

Similarly, the court nullified the election of Valentine Ay­ika, also of PDP, as the mem­ber representing Anaocha-Nji­koka-Dunukofia in the House of Representatives.

Agube ordered that the appellant, Dozie Nwankwo of All Progressive Grand Alli­ance (APGA) should be issued certificate of return as the rep­resentative of Anaocha-Njiko­ka-Dunukofia.

The Court also dismissed the petition of the APGA can­didate, Senator Victor Umeh, which challenged the election of Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP in the February 23, 2019 Anambra Central Sena­torial election for lacking in merit.